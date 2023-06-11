Hear Hellblade 2’s ominous whispers as Senua’s Saga is set for 2024

Microsoft reveals the Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 release date for the long-awaited sequel to Senua's Sacrifice, the psychological action-adventure game.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 release window - a woman gives a scared grin through tired eyes.

Published:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming in 2024, and it looks as ominous as we’d expect. The Xbox Games Showcase has given us a much deeper look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the upcoming psychological action-adventure game from Ninja Theory.

The original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was perhaps one of the most memorable hack-and-slash games thanks to its portrayal of lead Senua’s struggle with psychosis, leading her to be plagued by voices in her head and manifestations of past memories.

The sequel is set to follow closely in those footsteps, with some extremely unsettling positional audio scattered through the dramatic footage – you’ll want headphones for this one.

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 is set for release in 2024.

With Ninja Theory now owned by Microsoft, you can expect to see Hellblade 2 available via Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one, meaning that subscribers to the service will have access to it at launch for no additional cost.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase alongside Summer Game Fest. This story will continue to be updated as more information about the breaking news comes to light, but you can check out our news hub for more breaking stories from the Xbox and Bethesda showcases, as well as any other big reveals from the summer of news too.

