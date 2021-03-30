SGDQ 2021 is dead, long live SGDQ 2021 Online

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online has been confirmed for July, and as the name suggests, the charity speedrunning event will be online-only. “In order to ensure the continued safety of our attendees, runners, volunteers, and staff,” organisers say, “this year’s SGDQ marathon will once again be heading online.”

SGDQ 2021 will kick off on Sunday, July 4 and last until Sunday, July 11. There are no details just yet on which games will be featured, as submissions from runners won’t be open until March 31. The Summer edition of GDQ historically tends to support Doctors Without Borders, though the current materials don’t specify which charity the organisation will be working with for this event.

This will be the third GDQ to take place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus the third consecutive marathon to take place entirely online. While donation totals for SGDQ 2020 and AGDQ 2021 were both down a bit from the previous year, both marathons brought in well over $2 million each.

You can check the details on the official site.

GDQ always provides a delightful distraction for two weeks out of the year, offering weirdo looks at everything from classic old games to modern masterpieces.