Underrated Steam strategy game gets new DLC and 20% discount

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, one of 2023’s best strategy games, is unleashing its final two pieces of DLC alongside a new, free update. If you haven’t yet played this pirate outing, you can save 20% on Steam and snag it for a lightning deal.

If you’re waiting on Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew’s DLC, then raise the flag because Mimimi Games’ piratical strategy game is setting sail on a new adventure. Alongside a pair of DLC expansions, there is also a brand-new free game mode, which is plenty of reason to reach for your cutlass.

The expansions in question are Yuki’s Wish and Zagan’s Ritual, and both are available right now. The two DLC releases see a new character join your spooky crew, who is also usable in the main game.

The former reunites you with Yuki and Kuma from Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, another equally excellent Mimimi Games strategy game. In their company, you’ll sail to the Dragon’s Dream, a Japanese-style island where, according to legend, there’s a dragon who can grant wishes.

The other expansion, Zagan’s Ritual, dials up the horror and sends you to a spooky island, complete with a gothic castle. You’re tasked with assisting Zagan the Apostate in performing a dark ritual. And as Return to Monkey Island’s Guybrush Threepwood would tell you, there’s no possible way that can backfire.

Mimimi Games is also releasing a free update for Shadow Gambit, dubbed the ‘Treasure Hunt.’ This endgame content lets you freely roam the game’s world, uncovering treasure and getting you and your crew into even more trouble.

If you’ve not played Shadow Gambit, it’s now 20% off on Steam until Thursday, December 14, making it just $31.99 / £27.99. It’s rated overwhelmingly positive on Steam so at that price, you can’t go wrong. And if you’re still not sure, there’s a free demo.

While this is exciting news for fans of the game, there’s an unfortunately bittersweet ending. Mimimi Games, which also made the excellent western game Desperados 3, is closing its doors. Shadow Gambit is its last game.

As studio founders Dominik Abé and Johannes Roth explain, it’s all proving too taxing, both personally and financially. The two detail how while they love making games, “dedicating the past decade and a half of our lives working on increasingly ambitious games took a heavy personal toll on us and our families.”

Could Shadow Gambit have saved Mimimi Games if it had been a financial smash? While Mimimi’s statement came shortly after the release of the game, the developer describes how both the “increased financial pressure and level of risk became unsustainable.” Whatever the case, it’s sad to see them go.

If Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew has left you craving another eye-patch-wearing, grog-drinking outing, check out the best pirate games. You may also like the game’s more strategic elements. If you prefer its thought-inducing elements, here are some great turn-based strategy games.

