Post-apocalyptic survival game Sheltered 2 challenges you to own the wasteland

It’s been six long years, but Unicube and Team17 are finally giving us a sequel to Sheltered, the post-apocalyptic resource management and survival game that’s basically Fallout Shelter, just without Bethesda’s own brand of post-war Pipboy aesthetic. Sheltered 2 – out today – will challenge you to own the (post)apocalypse and keep your fledgling colony of survivors alive by all means necessary.

New mechanics to Sheltered 2 include factions, where you can interact with other communities out in the wasteland, and a faction leader who represents the player. This leader is fully customisable and is the pillar of your community – if they die, it’s game over.

All of the other great original mechanics return as well, powered by a modern 3D engine. You’ll have plenty of resources to manage (obviously) and the wasteland is a dangerous place, filled with perils such as starvation, asphyxiation, extreme temperatures, and – if you’re lucky – fights with other survivors. Should you need to get into combat with other people, there’s a turn-based tactical layer where you can use a whole range of makeshift weapons. Last but not least, there are plenty of vehicles to salvage and repair. Who needs food when you’ve got a sweet ride?

Here’s the totally-not-bleak launch trailer, if you want to see the game in action first:

YouTube Thumbnail

