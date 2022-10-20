Silent Hill 2 system requirements recommend Windows 11

The Silent Hill 2 system requirements have arrived. While its minimum specs shouldn’t give you a fright, you may feel a chill up your spine looking at its recommended hardware, particularly if you’re put off by the idea of letting go of Windows 10.

That’s right, the Silent Hill 2 system requirements outright recommend Microsoft’s latest operating system: Windows 11. Developer Bloober Team are yet to comment why this is the case, but it may have something to do with features like DirectStorage, so make sure you have the best SSD for gaming ahead of the Silent Hill 2 release date.

The horror game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5, and will make use of the engine’s Nanite and Lumen technologies. The latter could involve some form of hardware accelerated ray traced global illumination, so the best graphics card may be a must if you fancy playing Silent Hill 2 at a high resolution with maximum quality settings.

Here are the Silent Hill 2 system requirements:

Minimum

(Low / 1080p / 60fps) Recommended

(Medium / 1080p / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5 8400

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i7 8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 12GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT VRAM 8GB 8GB Storage 50GB 50GB

Should you be anxious about achieving your target frame rate, you’ll be pleased to hear that upscaling technology Nvidia DLSS will be supported. It’s unclear whether ‘Frame Generation‘ will make an appearance, but the ‘Additional Notes’ on the Silent Hill 2 Steam page indicate that AMD FSR, or Intel XeSS, may also be available to use.

Silent Hill 2 Steam Deck

Valve hasn’t announced what category Silent Hill 2 Steam Deck compatibility will fall into, and Bloober Team hasn’t commented on whether it plans to cater to the portable PC. Given the high system requirements relative to the device, we may see the device left behind altogether, but we’ll have to wait and see.

