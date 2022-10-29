Sims 5 cloud integration could come to the life sim, says YouTuber

What’s The Sims 5 going to look like when it releases? The life game is a while off yet, but speculation is already rampant about how a sequel to 2014’s The Sims 4 could change up how we make Sims and slowly but surely ruin their little virtual lives. One The Sims fan and YouTuber has already outlined how cloud gaming could be folded into the game after previous EA comments, with the potential for subscription models too.

The Sims 5 Project Rene playtests are live for some now, but this is pre-alpha and likely not indicative of what we’ll be getting with the full The Sims 5 release date down the line. It should also be noted that what we’re about to put down in front of you doesn’t confirm anything about The Sims 5, but there are some old official statements that could show us what to expect when it does release.

As highlighted by Sims YouTuber Simmer Erin in the below video, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has already talked about the cloud gaming possibilities for The Sims series back in a financial call from 2020. These include plans for the next generation of Sims “across platforms in a cloud-enabled world.”

“We certainly see interactive entertainment going to a place of streaming and being in a place where cross-platform play becomes a priority,” adds EA COO Laura Miele in an interview with The Washington Post from 2020. “I certainly perceive The Sims to be incredibly accessible, very global.”

This is somewhat backed up by our The Sims 5 Project Rene interview from this month, as we asked if the tried and true method of expansion packs will continue in The Sims 5, with VP of franchise creative Lyndsay Pearson saying:

“This idea of a foundation with content add-ons is something that has always worked for us. And we’ll definitely be looking at ways to continue to make that work for us. But it’s still quite early in our exploration. So I would say we haven’t ruled out a lot, but we haven’t settled on our final choices yet, either.”

We dive even further into The Sims 5 in our interview, so be sure to check it out. Simmer Erin’s video also talks about whether or not The Sims 5 will also include some form of subscription model. While this seems less likely at this stage than deep cloud integration, there is a case to be made for subscriptions that pay for a steady stream of content packs and updates.

Whatever way you look at it, there’s a case to be made for how The Sims 5 will drastically iterate on what came before, and cloud gaming integration seems like a pretty clear way it’ll do that. Subscriptions being folded in? The jury’s still out on that one.

