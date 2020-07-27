The best Sims 4 sex mods for PC

Thanks to the fantastic Sims 4 community, there are hundreds of mods that let you tailor your sims experience is an abundance of different ways. Among these hundreds of mods are some that are a little more… let’s say, risqué.

There are, unsurprisingly, a great number of nude, adult, sex, relationship, and woohoo mods for you to mess around with, so here we’ve compiled a list of the best ones. We’ve kept it relatively PG, don’t worry – you’ll still find features listed here that wouldn’t fly on Neopets, but nothing as explicit as the more specialist stuff you hear about from Second Life.

Our list of the best sex Sims 4 mods for PC includes a sims dating app, some weird and wonderful pregnancies, and the particularly saucy WickedWhims mod. But if this list isn’t getting you all hot under the collar, then maybe our list of the best sex games on PC will. If you’re just here for the mods, and this intro is making you nervous, then fret not – we have list of Sims 4 mods for PC, too!

PILLOW TALK MOD

At the end of woohoo in The Sims 4 it can be a bit awkward. After all, the sims are pretty primitive and so you’ll often find that straight after an intimate moment they’ll be straight in the kitchen to microwave pastry – not very romantic at all. To make woohoo a little more special there’s a mod called Pillow Talk that makes your sims spend a few moments snuggling before their attention turns to delicious baked goods. Mod creator Shimrod101 has ensured that whispering secrets, tickling, and kissing actions are all included, along with something they term ‘snuggle nuzzle’. It sounds lovely.

SimDa dating app

Being that Tinder is such an integral part aspect of real-life romance, it’s only natural that a dating app would make its way into the virtual world of The Sims 4. The “SimDa” dating app mod introduces a whole new way of dating to The Sims 4. Created by LittleMsSam, this mod lets your sims access an app on their phone that lets them organise a specific date, a blind date, and even set up no strings attached one night stands and hook up calls from NPCs.

CRYSTAL CLEAR, NO CENSOR MOD

It’s about time that weird pixel blur when your sims get naked was gone. Moxiemason’s No mosaic / censor mod removes the angular haze that appears on your sims when they take a shower, use the bath or toilet, or breastfeed. The mod doesn’t allow you to make your sims naked 24/7 – there are other mods for that – but it does work when your sims streak, so that’s all you need to know.

Wickedwhims mod

Here it is, the big one. The WickedWhims mega-mod by Turbodriver includes all the sexy sex stuff for your sims to saucily cavort to, and includes a host of new sex-themed custom traits, reactions, moodlets, and whims. You can check out the intimacies for yourself by reading the full list of changes on the mod’s features page, but the WickedWhims mod isn’t only about your sims getting it on. There are features that deal with grown-up subjects like pregnancy, exhibitionism, and polyamorous relationships, too.

Babies for Everyone

It’s such a shame that only women can experience pregnancy in the real world. But in the world of Sims mods, everybody can experience the process of pregnancy and birthing – now that’s progress! Tanja1986’s Babies for Everyone mod does exactly what it says. This mod allows nearly everyone in the sims universe to get pregnant, including men and elders. This mod also means that gay and lesbian couples can now get pregnant through the Try for Baby bed interaction.

Ghosts can have babies!

With PolarBearSims’ Ghosts can have babies! even ghosts can experience the beauty of childbirth. And no, you won’t have ghost babies (that’s a bit grim), but ghosts will birth squishy, fleshy babies for your sim and their ghost partner to look after – in the universe of the Sims it’s not even that weird.

Longer/Shorter Pregnancy

Installing the Longer/Shorter Pregnancy mod created by Havem means your sim can go through a full trimester of pregnancy instead of the normal three days. And if one baby isn’t enough for you, then ArtUrlWWW’s Pregnancy Mega Mod will let your sims give birth to triplets, quintuplets, and sextuplets – the more screaming, pooping bundles of joy, the merrier!

Risky WooHoo

PolarBearSims returns again to this list with their Risky WooHoo mod that increases the chances of your sim getting pregnant. The option of ‘Woohoo’ is replaced with ‘Risky WooHoo’, so there’s always a chance that your sim will get pregnant. This mod also includes different fertility levels and your sims’ chances of becoming pregnant increase and decrease depending on where you do the dirty deed.

