A Sims 5 playtester has allegedly pirated the game already

While The Sims 5 is a ways off at the moment, the life game has reportedly been pirated and hacked during the Project Rene playtest which means on paper that anyone could access and play the game way before The Sims 5 release date. According to the same report nothing has been made public at present, although it’s unclear if anything will be made available in the future.

We won’t be sharing any ways to access The Sims 5 if anything does make its way online, and we’ve reached out directly to EA for a statement on the validity of the story as well.

At the moment The Sims 5 is in the very early stages of development, with a full release date not expected for quite some time, but now one of the behind-the-scenes playtesters has allegedly told Insider Gaming that they’ve been able to generate “access tokens” for the game.

These access tokens are apparently generated through the private Denuvo playtester tokens, with Denuvo being the anti-tamper digital rights management technology used to stop the pirating of games.

According to Insider Gaming the reason the pirating has been made so easy is due to The Sims running on Unreal Engine, as the playtest build is unencrypted, apparently making bypassing security “real easy.”

EA is currently prototyping The Sims 5 in Unreal Engine 5, and it’s unclear if the full game will release in the same engine down the line. You can find the original story on Insider Gaming, and we’ll update this article if or when we hear back from EA on The Sims 5 pirating issue.

In the meantime, we recently did a massive The Sims 5 Project Rene interview, where we learned more about what the developers are planning to update, continue doing, and change within the world of The Sims. There’s also been some more speculation about the potential The Sims 5 cloud integration going forward as well.