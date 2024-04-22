81% rated Dead By Daylight rival out now and discounted on Steam

Sker Ritual has been one of the biggest surprises of the year so far. Alongside launches like The Outlast Trials, which similarly takes its creator’s previous work in the solo horror genre and expands it into an online co-op experience, Sker Ritual has spun off the 2020 indie Maid of Sker into a popular multiplayer sequel that draws on hits like Dead By Daylight, Back 4 Blood, Call of Duty Zombies, and Left 4 Dead 2. In the short time since it launched its full version on Steam, the game has also garnered plenty of positive reviews and, even better, is now offering up a discount.

Sker Ritual‘s take on the horror co-op game genre sees players working alone or in groups of up to four survivors to try to fulfill missions and avoid getting killed by enemies called Quiet Ones. Set in 1914 on the dangerous Sker Island, it provides an arsenal of inventive steampunk weapons that can be collected and upgraded, Call of Duty Zombies style, from booths scattered around each map. Players also gain special powers based on the attributes of Celtic gods to further help them in combat, and collect in-game rewards from playing matches.

Since it launched last week, Sker Ritual has proven a hit. It currently has an 81% (or Very Positive) rating on Steam from 1,469 player reviews.

Sker Ritual is 20% off on Steam from now until Friday April 26, which brings its price down to $19.99 USD / £15.99. Grab a copy right here.

