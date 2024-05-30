Despite Skull and Bones‘ middling reviews, the curious side of me wants to see what a supposed ‘quadruple-A’ game looks like. I was never going to plow a ton of cash into it (I like pirates, but not that much), so when Ubisoft announced that its pirate game was going free to play for a full week, I marked an X on my calendar.

As of today, Thursday May 30, Skull and Bones is effectively a free PC game for a limited time only. Whether you’re in the Americas, Asia and Oceania, or Europe, you can dive into Ubisoft’s open-world swashbuckling adventure without dropping a single doubloon.

Aligning perfectly with Skull and Bones’ new season, Chorus of Havoc, players will be able to try out the base game, as well as all of the latest content.

Centered around the flamboyant Hubac twins, Armand and Bertrand, who have been sent to reclaim the Indian Ocean and send you and your scallywag comrades down to the depths, there are new duels, world events, and the huge new shark boss, Lestari, to contend with.

You can also expect to see extra events, too, including the Summer Fiesta (where you collect booze, what’s not to love?) and the gorgeous Dragon’s Regatta racing event. Ubisoft is also adding fleet management and various different ship upgrades and is said to have improved balance across the board – something that we noted was sorely needed in our Skull and Bones review.

Skull and Bones free week start and end times

Below is a full list of the Skull and Bones free week start and end times per region. Note that this list contains the PC times only.

The Americas

Start: Thursday May 30, 9am PST / 12pm EST

End: Thursday June 6, 12am PST / 3am EST

Asia and Oceania

Start: Friday May 31, 2am AEST

End: Thursday June 6, 5pm AEST

Europe

Start: Thursday May 30, 5pm BST / 6pm CEST

End: Thursday June 6, 8am BST / 9am CEST

If you, like me, are intrigued by Skull and Bones but weren’t keen on dropping wads of cash on it, we have a rundown of the best Skull and Bones ship loadout to help you on your new adventure. Alternatively, if you’re still not sold, we have a list of all the best pirate games that’ll let you live out that Jack Sparrow fantasy.

