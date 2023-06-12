A Skull and Bones beta is happening later this year

Skull and Bones is getting a closed beta really soon, as Ubisoft reveals more about its upcoming pirate game that was birthed from Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag at its recent Ubisoft Forward showcase. With the Skull and Bones release date a ways off and more delays than you can count, here’s everything you need to know about the Skull and Bones beta.

A Skull and Bones closed beta is starting on August 25, and running until August 28.

“We are pushing ahead towards our game’s release, which is set for this fiscal year,” senior producer Neven Dravinski says. “But we wanted to build on the lessons we’ve learned from the community since our comeback a year ago. So we’re getting the game into the hands of a wider group of players with a public-facing Closed Beta, which is aligned with our ethos: to create a game for the community, with the community.”

It turns out the entire game can be played in co-op too after player feedback from early tests, alongside a “call for help” feature to help play, and there are going to be even more naval ship and weapon variants than were originally planned at launch as well.

Skull and Bones will also feature crossplay for up to 20 players, with news about endgame plans coming in the next few months.

“We’ve seen solid, incremental progress in our players’ sentiment throughout these tests, and it makes us believe we’re on the right path,” Dravinski adds. “As mentioned, our key priorities for launch continue to be polishing our combat systems, focusing on a more co-op intensive experience, while also bringing more variety to the game so players can choose their own path to become a pirate kingpin.”

Register here to try out Skull and Bones during its beta period.

