Ubisoft opens beta sign-ups for Skull and Bones

Ubisoft continues to insist that its pirate game Skull and Bones is still coming out. In a recent financial report, the publisher reiterated plans for the game to launch sometime before March 31, 2023, and after a few years without a notable appearance from the pirate adventure, it looks like the devs are ready to start soliciting player feedback with a series of beta tests.

“We are kicking off our Insider Program,” Ubisoft says in a tweet, “a unique opportunity for a selected few to test early versions of Skull and Bones and share feedback.” This is the first tweet from the official Skull and Bones account since 2020. There appears to be a new logo here, too, which adds the ‘Ubisoft Original’ branding the publisher has been so keen on lately.

This Insider Program will offer selected players a chance to play an “early version” of Skull and Bones. “Our main objective is to get real data and feedback,” the devs say in the announcement. “We want to see what our players do when they’re free to play our game whenever they want, however they want.”

There’s no word yet on when the first test will begin, but a “relatively small” number of participants will be invited. The test will be covered by a non-disclosure agreement, too, so don’t expect to see much footage made public outside of official channels.

You can sign up for the test over on the official site.