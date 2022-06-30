This Skyrim mod enables everything, everywhere, all at once

Skyrim Cheat Engine is a new mod that allows you to spawn anything at all, from the game’s entire asset archive, instantly – and it’s all handled through a single, simple interface, saving you the bother of searching through item ID numbers or console commands.

Look at this thing. It’s like a developer console and one of those old Xploder cheat discs all rolled into one. Created by two modders, phenderix and EchoEclipse, the Skyrim Cheat Engine is brought up in-game by holding down the left bracket key, though you can customise that to a different input if you so desire. After that, you have a comprehensive catalogue of basically everything that exists in the Skyrim game world. Armour, books, ingredients, weapons, miscellaneous items, key items – you can even hit an option for “all items”, and instantly spawn literally everything in Skyrim into your inventory.

There is also an option to spawn NPCs, and by NPCs, we once again mean anything and everything. Fancy a dragon? Drop one in. Couple of frost trolls? Done. 50 Lydias? Hey, it’s your time, buddy. Think of the possibilities. If you’ve ever wondered whether you could beat a whole platoon of skeletons, armed only with a fork, wearing fur armour, while eight copies of Belethor the Whiterun shopkeeper stand and watch, well now’s your chance to find out.

And the really great thing, if you’ve already got other mods running, whatever they’ve created (perhaps that hellish Randy Savage dragon) is added to your cheat engine’s asset archive, meaning you can spawn the mod items whenever you want, too. It essentially turns Skyrim into a great big toy chest, but if you’re on, say, your 1000th playthrough, it’s also helpful for customising your character and squaring up your loadout without having to go through all the grind.

The mod’s available for free and comes with full installation instructions. Now we’re off to see how many sweet rolls we can spawn before our computer catches fire.