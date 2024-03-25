Slay the Princess is one of the best kind of videogame success stories. Launched late last year without much by way of mainstream anticipation, it quickly spread by word of mouth with the same kind of ‘you’ve got to see this for yourself’ buzz that made similarly twisty (and similarly dark) visual novels like Doki Doki Literature Club, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, and The Nonary Games so popular. Now there’s good news for anyone who hasn’t had the chance to see what the fuss is about firsthand, as Slay the Princess has just received a big update and an accompanying discount.

The visual novel from Black Tabby Games has been acclaimed, in part, for its branching story and multiple endings, which makes its new additions perfect for both new and returning players. Slay the Princess‘s update both restructures and brings in new sections of dialog and reworks certain dialog choices. Just as importantly, it also includes new (likely even more dramatic) music during specific plot points courtesy of the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

Even better, Slay the Princess is being discounted to mark its first big update and to celebrate it hitting the milestone of 200,000 copies sold to date. You can grab it now at 20% off for its lowest price yet on Steam: $14.39 USD / £11.99. Check that out right here.

There’s also a newly launched ‘Cabins in the Woods’ bundle that includes Slay the Princess, Inscryption, and What Remains of Edith Finch for 31% off the collection (or $39.93 USD / £32.73). If you’re looking to get all three games, head on over here.

