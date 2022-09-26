Slime Rancher 2 multiplayer: is there a co-op mode?

Wondering if there is a Slime Rancher 2 multiplayer mode? The cute and colourful farming sim sees you explore the mysterious Rainbow Island as Beatrix LeBeau, the returning protagonist from the first Slime Rancher game. That had no multiplayer mode though, with the story itself playing heavily into the fact that you, Beatrix, were alone on the Far, Far Range – aside from all those slimes and chickens, of course.

Now you’ve sailed over to pastures new, is there room for other players and friends to join you on your journey in a Slime Rancher 2 multiplayer mode? While we are kept company on the island by regular calls from Viktor Humphries, Mocchi Miles and others, there’s no doubt us ranchers would love to share our adventures with some friends. So has multiplayer been added for Slime Rancher 2?

Is there Slime Rancher 2 multiplayer?

Sadly, in its early access state, there is no Slime Rancher 2 multiplayer mode. Like Slime Rancher before it, the life sim is focused on single-player gameplay, with the story once again following our hero as she travels alone. As mentioned above though, Beatrix can expect regular contact from NPCs like Ogden and Thora, who help us from afar to advance the mysterious story of the island. As for playing with friends, you’ll just have to compete for the most Newbucks or who has the best Largo combos.

As with the original Slime Rancher, however, you can have multiple save files on the same device, so friends and family can at least build their own ranches at the same time.

Could there be Slime Rancher 2 co-op?

At this stage, it’s hard to say whether there could be a multiplayer option in Slime Rancher 2 in the future, but there has never been any word from Monomi Park to suggest the possibility. Instead, it’s more likely that the game will stick to its single-player roots.

In this age of multiplayer games, it’s quite refreshing to revisit the single-player experience, so it’s definitely worth a trip to Rainbow Island regardless. And of course you won’t be alone, as you’ll be surrounded by a variety of Slime Rancher 2 slimes, both old and new.