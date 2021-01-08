Smite Season 8 brings new Conquest map and Babylonian gods

Hi-Rez Studios has given everyone a peep at what 2021 holds for Smite fans. The studio held an online event to reveal the roadmap for the MOBA’s new season, Dawn of Babylon, alongside a look at what’s going on in Rogue Company and Paladins.

Smite is getting an “all-new evolving Babylonian pantheon Conquest map” alongside some visual tweaks to pre-existing maps. There are also plans to release eight gods throughout Season 8, but the only names we have thus far are Tiamat and Gilgamesh. The former is a dragon who can switch stances to alter her playstyle while the other is a frontline warrior. Tiamat will launch first in the 8.2 release whereas Gilgamesh will come after in the 8.4 update.

Hi-Rez Studios says it’s planning two more collaborations this year, though details on what they’ll entail aren’t available yet. We’re also getting a new battle pass and oodles of tweaks to items and characters. If you’d like to check them out for yourself, you can head over to the developer’s website.

If you’d like to see the keynote in full, you can catch it down below:

