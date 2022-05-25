Sniper Elite 5 system requirements – AMD FSR confirmed

The Sniper Elite 5 system requirements have their sights on the SSD inside your gaming PC, looking to claim 85GB of available space

You’ll want to make sure the Sniper Elite 5 system requirements are in your sights ahead of its release date, or you’ll run the risk of your gaming PC falling behind on the battlefields of France. Thankfully, most rigs should be able to join Karl Fairburne on his latest World War II adventure.

The official Sniper Elite 5 system requirements provided by developer Rebellion are frustratingly sparse, but we do know at least some specs that you’ll require to get the game up and running. With a storage footprint of 85GB, you’ll want to make sure you’ve cleared enough space on the best SSD for gaming you have to hand.

You won’t need the best gaming CPU to play Sniper Elite 5, with an Intel Core i3 8100 or i5 8400 proving more than enough, but no guidance has been given on what AMD Ryzen processors you’ll need.

Here are the Sniper Elite 5 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i3 8100 Intel Core i5 8400
RAM 8GB 16GB
GPU DirectX 12 compatible
4GB VRAM		 DirectX 12 compatible
4GB VRAM
Storage 85GB 85GB

For now, we’d suggest using the AMD FSR GPU requirements as a framework for what kind of graphics card you’ll need to play Sniper Elite 5, as the game supports the upscaling tech out of the box. Failing that, you could always see how it performs on your system through an Xbox Game Pass trial.

Take the Sniper Elite 5 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Sniper Elite 5?

