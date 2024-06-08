Grab Steam’s top five sniper games for up to 90% off

Do you like the bullet-time effect from the Matrix? How about X-ray vision? Combine the two and you get the bone-shattering imagery of the Sniper Elite video games, WW2-era tactical third-person shooters where you shoot Nazis in slow motion and watch as the bullets ricochet around their insides. Now, the whole series is on sale on Steam, so you grab them for up to 90% off.

Sniper Elite, Sniper Elite V2, Sniper Elite 3, Sniper Elite 4, Sniper Elite 5, and various season passes are all massively reduced right now. These WW2 games combine the tactical, long-distance shooting of sniping games with the up-close and personal urban fighting WW2 was infamous for. If you get spotted and your position is swarmed, switch from a rifle to a Thompson and lob some grenades before retreating to a secondary sniping spot.

These games are all about preparation and stealth. Featuring large, open levels with multiple routes available for you to take and an array of equipment for you to set traps and cause diversions with, the Sniper Elite series offers great sandboxes for you to mess with Nazis in. All the games feature the same protagonist, Karl Fairburne, which would make him the most deadly sniper in history.

Unfortunately, the Nazi Zombie Army spin-off games in the series aren’t on sale right now, and while the mainline entries aren’t as wacky, the gunplay is just as tight. Sniper Elite 5 even has all-platform crossplay so you can play with your friends on console.

The latest game in the series, Sniper Elite 5, is 70% off until June 13 at just $14.99 / £13.49 down from $49.99 / £44.99, its lowest price ever. You can buy it on Steam right here.

