Doom is action-packed, Call of Duty is all-out war, and Rainbow Six Siege is a frantic close-quarters battle for inches of indoor space, but it’s the slow, tense, quiet moments that can really make an FPS game shine. You’re keeping quiet. You’re marking enemies. You’re trying to sneak to the perfect firing position, steeling yourself for that single, crucial moment when you finally unleash hell. After three years, one overlooked shooter where tactics and strategy pay dividends, from the same label behind Lords of the Fallen, is suddenly booming on Steam, and you can get it now via a seriously generous discount.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is like a nastier, more brutal version of Sniper Elite. Created by Underdog, an in-house division of Lords of the Fallen studio CI Games, the FPS game originally launched back in 2021, and picked up some good reviews and a modest, but devoted fan following.

Combining two types of missions, broadly categorized as either ‘classic’ or ‘long distance,’ it blends up-close stealth with supremely tough and intricate sniping. In some stages, you’re carefully toeing through enemy installations, using silenced pistols and a longbow to make tactical kills. In others, you’re lying prone in overwatch, eliminating unsuspecting tangos from thousands of meters away.

Violent, varied, and incredibly polished, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is like a distillation of the best moments from Far Cry or the original Crysis – survey your target, plan the perfect routes of ingress and egress, then pick off enemies without raising the alarm. Though it rarely makes the list of terrific, modern shooters, it more than deserves a mention alongside the likes of Doom Eternal, Metro Exodus, and Titanfall 2.

On Monday April 29, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 hit a concurrent player high of 395. In the last 24 hours, that’s jumped to more than 3,000, thanks to a hefty 88% discount on Steam. The Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 base game is down to a historical low of $4.79/£4.19, but you can also get the Complete Edition, which contains every addition and DLC, for $16.44/£13.94. Just head here.

