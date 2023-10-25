Sociable Soccer is back to challenge FC24, and it looks like Fortnite

The first ever Sociable Soccer 24 gameplay trailer is here, as the EA Sports FC rival is reviving the iconic ‘90s sports game Sensible Soccer with a Fortnite-esque look. With FIFPRO licenses and a roster of over 13,000 soccer players, the game’s out really soon, too.

From Sensible Soccer creator Jon Hare, Sociable Soccer 24 is a spiritual successor to Hare’s previous work and is an “arcade action football game.” While EA Sports FC goes for a more realistic take on the beautiful game, Sociable Soccer 24 is opting for something a little different, and you can see that below.

There are over 13,000 licensed professional players thanks to a deal with FIFPRO, and “Each player’s unique skills and attributes are faithfully replicated, allowing you to assemble your dream team from real-world talent.”

Data for the 2023-24 season is also in Sociable Soccer 24, and you can even enter into a clan system with other players to compete against the fans of other teams as well. If you also find EA Sports FC, and what used to be FIFA, a bit too difficult, Sociable Soccer 24 “is designed to be accessible to players of all skill levels,” the Steam page says. You can “Tailor the game to your preference with customizable difficulty levels and varied control options, ensuring an enjoyable experience for every player.”

Sociable Soccer 24 will be released on Steam on Thursday, November 16, with console releases following soon after. You can wishlist the game on Steam and learn more right now.

