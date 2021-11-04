Solasta’s first big DLC adds D&D’s Barbarian and Druid classes

Solasta: Crown of the Magister has provided us with an extremely faithful reproduction of D&D‘s 5.1 SRD rules – if not the actual setting and branding of the ubiquitous tabletop franchise. Now Solasta’s first major DLC, Primal Calling, is here to fill in some of the gaps in the original game, alongside a free update adding further bonus content.

Primal Calling is priced at $9.99 / £7.99 / €9.99, and adds two new classes: the Barbarian and the Druid, both of which get a pair of bonus subclasses designed by the Solasta community. Path of Stone Barbarians get a big defensive bonus when facing multiple enemies, while those following the Path of the Magebane channel their hatred of spellcasters into spell resistance and a bonus war cry attack that triggers when taking magic damage.

Druids in the Circle of the Kindred Spirits can summon a spiritual animal that can share damage with you. The Circle of the Winds gives you movement bonuses, and lets you grant some defensive and offensive boons to the entire party.

The DLC also adds half-orcs for character creation, and a new background with the Wanderer – which introduces a new background quest with around two hours of new content.

A free update releasing alongside the DLC increases the level cap from ten to 12, which means you’re also getting a bunch of new class powers and spells. The update adds tattoos and scars in character creation, brings new options to the dungeon maker, and brings the Caer Falcarn and Dun Cuin Workshop campaigns from developer Tactical Adventures into the main game.

You can check out the full patch notes on Steam. For more RPG games, or to see the early details we’ve learned about D&D 6E, you know where to click.