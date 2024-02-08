Blending the sweeping, world-conquering strategy of Civilization 6, the smaller-scale decision making of Frostpunk 2, and, erm, Jean-Paul Sartre’s famous assertion that “Hell is other people,” Jumplight Odyssey creator League of Geeks is about to launch one of the coolest new strategy games of 2024. A twisted battle of demonic might, bureaucratic poison, and social subterfuge, while Manor Lords and Millennia remain two of the most anticipated strategy launches of the next year, LoG’s latest – a full remake of an underground classic from 2009 – has a distinctive personality unmatched across the genre. Unfortunately, it’s just been delayed. We need to wait just a short while longer to play one of 2024’s most promising new releases.

In Solium Infernum, you play as one of eight hellish archfiends competing for control of Hell’s infernal throne. A strategy game by way of vindictive, high-school cliques, though you can use sheer military might to get what you want, an intricate system of politics, paranoia, and backstabbing makes Solium Infernum stand out from its rivals.

Our full preview has more details, as well as our exclusive profiles on Andromalius, Beelzebub, and Astaroth, just three of the playable demons. But here’s a quick and crystalline example of how Solium Infernum works: before the game starts, you can select a secret, hidden characteristic called ‘Power Behind The Throne.’ Forge an alliance with one of your rivals, help them win the game, and bask in their helplessness when the results screen appears. With Power Behind The Throne, if one of your allies wins, you automatically murder them and seize power for yourself.

With a full single-player campaign and long-form asynchronous multiplayer (log in, take your turn, log out to plot, scheme, and ruminate while everyone else makes theirs, even over the course of days), Solium Infernum is one of the most promising new games of the year. Originally expected on Wednesday February 14, plans have changed to allow League of Geeks a little more polishing and preparation time.

The Solium Infernum release date is now scheduled for Thursday February 22, so you won’t need to wait much longer. Smart, cruel, and deliciously devilish, this is one you won’t want to miss.

