Does Sons of the Forest have character creation? It’s a fair question since its predecessor – The Forest – had no character creation options and minimal character customisation. As a first-person game, you can’t see your character’s face anyway, but what about if you’re playing multiplayer? And what if you want to play as a female presenting character? These are options players have been asking for in The Forest 2.

Most new survival games begin with a character creation screen, allowing you to tweak your character’s look to your liking – whether that’s to look like you or something more fitting who you wish you were. In a time of increased diversity and inclusion, it’s always a surprise when games don’t offer this option, or at least a choice of protagonist. Since there are no custom characters in The Forest’s single-player mode, and only random pre-made characters assigned to each person in its multiplayer mode, you are probably wondering if Sons of the Forest character creation will be coming to the sequel.

Sons of the Forest character customisation

Until the Sons of the Forest release time, we can’t confirm whether or not there will be character customisation in the horror game, but so far there has been no suggestion of such in any of the game’s trailers. Therefore, at the time of writing, it seems as though there isn’t any character customisation in Sons of the Forest.

In The Forest, you play as Eric LeBlanc. There isn’t a female protagonist you can choose instead, and the only way to customise Eric’s look are the outfits you can collect or craft. As for The Forest’s multiplayer mode, when you actually can see the full character model of your friends, there are multiple characters. However, one would be randomly allocated to you upon joining a lobby, while the game’s host would automatically play as Eric, so there’s no freedom of choice. Again, this allocation system looks to work in the same way in Sons of the Forest, but we’ll update this guide once we know for sure.

That’s all we know about Sons of the Forest character customisation for now, so we’re going to make like a tree and leaf. We’ll be back to update this with more information once we have it, or if anyone creates a mod to enable character customisation in the future. In the meantime, check you can run the open-world game by looking at the Sons of the Forest system requirements, and prepare yourself for the onslaught of terrifying Sons of the Forest mutants and cannibals.