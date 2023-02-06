Sons of the Forest system requirements – no PC specs horrors

Sons of the Forest system requirements should ready your gaming PC for the survival horror open-world outing, and there’s a chance your rig will need a revamp. Suggestions provided by Endnight Games aren’t that gruelling, but systems with limited gaming RAM and older storage may fall short.

Whether you’re rocking the best cheap gaming PC or an older rig, matching Sons of the Forest minimum requirements is a must. Thankfully, you won’t need the best graphics card, as the developer advises using something on par with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. You’ll also only need a CPU like the Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X to run the open-world horror simulator, but RAM requirements somewhat spoil the mood.

Here are the Sons of the Forest system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core I7-8700K

AMD Ryzen 3 3600X RAM 12GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage 20GB 20GB

Typically, new releases require 8GB of memory, but Sons of the Forest PC specs ramp that figure to 12GB. You won’t necessarily have to go pick up the best gaming RAM kit for your PC, but it’ll help futureproof your rig and keep its head above minimum requirement waters for the foreseeable.

Naturally, aiming for Sons of the Forest recommended specs will help strike a balance between fidelity and frame rate, producing the same experience envisioned by the developer. Doing so means using a GPU like the Nvidia GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, an Intel i7-8700K CPU, and 16GB RAM. Not entirely outrageous considering it could be one of the best open-world games on PC in 2023, but older systems may miss the mark.

As for Sons of the Forest size requirements, you’ll want to free up at least 20GB of storage before downloading. Endnight Games suggests using a solid-state drive, but if you’re still using a mechanical hard disc to hold your Steam library, you shouldn’t encounter any specific issues. That said, investing in the best SSD for gaming will give your rig an overall boost, so it’s worth considering if you’ve got moolah to spend on machine upgrades.

We’re fast approaching the Sons of the Forest release date, and the sequel seemingly has harrowing frights in store for savvy survival horror game fans. Even if your gaming PC can handle the cannibal-infested island, you might want to brace yourself for a ferocious fright fest while trying to craft your way to safety.

Take the Sons of the Forest system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Sons of the Forest?