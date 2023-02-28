How to use a Sons of the Forest turtle shell

You collect a Sons of the Forest turtle shell whenever you kill a slow, defensive turtle in the open-world game. Killing a turtle is one of many ways of getting meat, one of the best food sources for survival, but is there anything you can use a turtle shell for in Sons of the Forest?

If you find yourself struggling to survive in what is might be one of the best PC games of 2023 – even with our Sons of the Forest tips and tricks – one of the most important things to think about aside from Sons of the Forest armor, weapons, and a sturdy building, is food. Knowing how to find water and a good source of grub is essential to keeping your stamina up, and turtles are just one of the many food sources in the survival horror game – and among the easiest to kill thanks to their inability to run away. So if you’d rather not turn to cannibalism just yet, head to the beach for some meat and a Sons of the Forest turtle shell.

Sons of the Forest turtle shell use

In The Forest, the Sons of the Forest predecessor, turtle shells have a range of uses which made them one of the more popular items to collect. Not only can you place a turtle shell on sticks to collect rainwater, you can also use them as a sled to move around in the snow more quickly. In Sons of the Forest though, it seems the use of the turtle shell has changed.

Sons of the Forest is still in early access and, at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any use for the turtle shell. This is disappointing given the item’s popularity in the first game, but we feel this is an intentional move by Endnight Games to encourage the use of the new 3D printer in making items like the flask and Sons of the Forest sled. However, with no other real use for poor, defenceless turtles in Sons of the Forest, hopefully a use for the sturdy item will be added in the future – perhaps as a shield.

That might not be the answer you were expecting, but we’ll be back to update this guide if any change is made to the usefulness of the Sons of the Forest turtle shell. In the meantime, there are plenty of other items to put to use in the crafting game, such as the flashlight and even creepy cannibal flesh. Again, things are still set to change in the survival game, but be sure to check out our Sons of the Forest review to see what we make of it so far.