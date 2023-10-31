This Stardew Valley-like is coming to Game Pass, with ghosts and baths

Spirittea looks absolutely delightful. Described by developer Cheesemaster Games as Stardew Valley meets Spirited Away, it’s about helping spirits by giving them a bathhouse and interacting with the townsfolk to upgrade everything you can. The concept actually has a fair bit in common with the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier from ConcernedApe, so you’ll be glad to know it’s coming out real soon, and it’ll be on PC Game Pass.

Not only is the life game making its way to Steam and Game Pass, there’s also a Spirittea demo on the Valve platform you can try right now, so you can get acquainted with the colorful spirits and decide if the game is for you.

If that’s not enough, we’ve got eight minutes of footage on the game for you below. After your character drinks the titular Spirittea you start seeing troublesome spirits around town, and now, like a spooky version of Stardew Valley’s villagers, you need to help them fix their issues and keep them chill in a bathhouse because, of course, that’s how it all works.

The pixel art in Spirittea is absolutely gorgeous too, having a sort of EarthBound quality to its colors and designs. You’ll need to keep the bathhouse clean, give the spirits five-star service, make sure the water temperature is perfect for each spirit, and even sit friends together and enemies apart.

Spirittea is a game I hope doesn’t fly under the radar, as it might look a lot like Stardew Valley at first glance, but it’s clearly doing something very different with that popularized formula. I can see the community and mod scene for this game being incredibly rich, and hopefully, the team can add steady updates to keep people coming back.

You can play Spirittea starting on Monday, November 13, either through Steam or via Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost to your subscription. The Game Pass version will be on cloud, consoles, and PC at the same time.

If you want even more in this vein, we’ve put together the best games like Animal Crossing on PC for you alongside a slew of incredible Stardew Valley mods to revitalize your experience.