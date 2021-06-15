Stalker 2 system requirements recommend an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super and an SSD

Stalker 2 will arrive in April next year, over 15 years since the launch of the previous Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl. This gives you plenty of time to make sure your rig is up to scratch, as it boasts some hefty system requirements, which just went live on the game’s Steam listing.

The minimum requirements call for the equivalent of a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 1600X, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or similar, and a whopping 150GB of free storage space – which should also be on the best SSD for gaming rather than a mechanical hard drive. That’s a whopping 25 times more than its predecessor’s 6GB storage requirement, but things have come a long way in a decade-and-a-half. The recommended specs go a step further, asking for an Intel Core i7 9700K, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, and 16GB of RAM.

Consider the support for ray tracing and take a quick look at the Stalker 2 gameplay trailer, and it’s no surprise that the game needs a significant amount of horsepower.

With the much-improved hardware under the hood of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the consoles slowly but surely gaining more of a market share, this is a sign of system requirements to come in upcoming PC games. It’s just a shame you’ll still struggle to find a new GPU thanks to ongoing stock issues.

stalker 2 pc system requirements

Minimum requirements Recommended requirements OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1600X OR Intel Core i5 7600K AMD Ryzen 7 3700X OR Intel Core i7 9700K GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 OR Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT OR Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super VRAM 6GB 8GB RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 150GB 150GB



