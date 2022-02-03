It’s not a trap – Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is on sale for 80% off

If, like many Star Wars fans, you’ve found yourself a little disappointed with the lack of epic blaster battles in The Book of Boba Fett, it might be time to get back to some classic pew-pew fighting in a galaxy far, far away. Luckily, with Humble currently offering Star Wars: Battlefront II for just $7.99, it’s cheap and easy to do just that.

First released in 2017, Star Wars: Battlefront II quickly became a firm favourite with fans of the Skywalker saga. This game appeals to many who love the series, as it’s a celebration of all things Star Wars, bringing together iconic characters and settings from every era. Our Star War: Battlefront II heroes guide will give you an insight into the game’s roster.

Right from the start, you have all of the characters unlocked and you are able to customise them based on your preferred playstyle. With a broad selection of different stages on top of that, it’s a game that can provide a lot of variety and you may find the online battles very moreish.

If you’re after a single player experience, you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s a solo campaign, but keep in mind that this was primarily made to be enjoyed as a competitive shooter.

This deal runs for another five days, so make sure you don’t wait too long before making a purchase. Check out our guide to Star Wars Battlefront II’s system requirements to make sure that you can run it and our article about the best Star Wars games on PC for more Star Wars gaming recommendations.

