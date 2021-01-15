Star Wars: Battlefront 2 giveaway crashes servers, EA promises increased capacity

You can currently get Star Wars: Battlefront 2 free via the Epic Games Store. However, you might have a rough time actually playing Battlefront 2 right now, as the giveaway has loaded servers to the breaking point. Players have been repeatedly facing error codes 623 and 918 all day, but EA says relief is on the way.

“An incredible number of players have joined us during our Epic Games Store free week and we’re scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront,” the official EA Help account tweeted earlier today. A few hours later, the account added “We’re still increasing capacity to allow more players in at this time and want to thank everyone for your patience so far. We’ll be sure to let you know once we have further updates!”

Players have been especially concerned upon receiving error code 918, which says “this EA account is restricted from accessing any online features” – implying that you’ve been banned. Worry not, it’s just the servers being overloaded, and you’ll be able to play again once capacity is ramped up.

For now, you could check out the latest Star Wars: Empire at War patch notes, because somehow that classic just got a new update in 2021.

