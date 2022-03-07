This Star Wars VR fan remake looks perfect for Oculus Quest 2

There’s no denying that Star Wars and the Oculus Quest 2 are an ideal pairing, with Meta’s best VR headset providing the perfect platform to enact your Force-fillled fantasies in games like Vader Immortal and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. However, if you’re hungering for more VR adventures set in George Lucas’ sci-fi universe, an upcoming fan remake may be just what you’re looking for.

Guido Mariano has shared work in progress footage (via UploadVR) of their attempt to develop a fan remake of a classic Star Wars game, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. The latest clip shared by Mariano sees them assuming the role of protagonist Kyle Katarn, using their lightsaber to cut down stormtroopers and deflect their blaster bolts.

Mariano also showcases the ability to slice objects like crates and then manipulate debris with the Force. For you rogues who’d prefer to gun down the Empire’s bucketheads instead, you’ll be able to use their E-11 blaster rifles against them, too.

It’s worth noting that there’s no formal association between this fan remake and Disney, so don’t expect to see it appear on the Oculus Quest Store anytime soon. You’ll likely need to use something like SideQuest in order to get it up and running on your headset – that’s if Disney doesn’t take it down first.

This fan remake likely has quite a bit of development time ahead of it, so you’ll have to exercise some patience before you get your hands on it. Depending on how long it takes, we could instead see it on one of Meta’s future headsets, be it the Oculus Quest 3 or Project Cambria, but we’ll have to wait and see.