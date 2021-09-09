The KOTOR remake is coming to PC, too

Darth Revan, a central KOTOR character, has his mask lit by the glow of a red lightsaber

The long-rumoured remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was officially announced as part of today’s PlayStation Showcase event, and naturally, that trailer only made mention of a PlayStation 5 version. However, a follow-up blog post from the developers confirms that KOTOR is only a PlayStation exclusive in console terms – and only a timed exclusive at that.

This requires a bit of unpacking marketing terminology, but the official blog post says the KOTOR remake is “a console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch”. Which means you should expect a wait before it lands on Xbox – but as Lucasfilm Games confirms on Twitter, it’s coming to PC, too.

This is, indeed, a full remake. As the devs at Aspyr explain in the blog, “our hope is to give both series newcomers and long-term fans an experience that can live alongside the very best modern releases. We’re rebuilding it from the ground up with the latest tech to match the groundbreaking standard of innovation established by the original, all while staying true to its revered story.”

If you missed the teaser, check it out below.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more of the best Star Wars games, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"The KOTOR remake is coming to PC, too","type":"news","category":"star-wars-knights-of-the-old-republic"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"LucasArts","genre":"RPG","title":"STAR WARS - Knights of the Old Republic","genres":["RPG"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Updated:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best Star Wars games
KOTOR system requirements