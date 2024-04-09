Star Wars Outlaws launch date accidentally leaked by Ubisoft

The Star Wars Outlaws release date has leaked from an official Ubisoft source mere hours before the new story trailer drops. The promise of a late 2024 open-world Star Wars game is within our grasp, as we await confirmation alongside the newest trailer.

We knew the Star Wars Outlaws release date was set for some time in 2024, with most guesses leading toward the latter half of the year, but now we have an official date for the open-world game. If you’d rather wait for the official Star Wars Outlaws trailer to drop to find out for yourself, turn away now. This is your only warning.

Star Wars Outlaws will release on Friday August 30 according to a leak from the Ubisoft Japan YouTube channel.

The Star Wars Outlaws release was assigned a ‘late this year’ launch window in January before the date estimate was pulled and Ubisoft stated that it was incorrect. It now looks like that ballpark was right though (as spotted by Gematsu), as we’ll be suiting up with Kay Vess, ND-5, and Nix in August of 2024.

If you want a bit of a refresher on Star Wars Outlaws, here’s what Ubisoft has to say about the game: “Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

