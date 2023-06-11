Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft’s journey to a galaxy far away

Star Wars Outlaws is Ubisoft’s long-awaited take on the eponymous galaxy far away, and centres on Kay Vess, a scoundrel trying to make a new life for herself. Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase, expect to see more of new open-world game Star Wars Outlaws at the Ubisoft Forward event on Monday, June 12, but we’ve got a first look right now.

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, this tale follows the aformentioned Kay Vess and her companion Nix on “one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.” Vess will be voiced by Humberly González, while Nix is brought to life by Dee Bradley Baker (of The Bad Batch fame).

“When we first imagined the first open-world Star Wars game, we explored where and when it could take place, and quickly realized that we had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel,” Julian Gerighty, creative director at Massive Entertainment, says. “The time is ripe for a new outlaw to make their name, and Kay Vess is written in the stars.”

Watch the Star Wars Outlaws reveal below:

