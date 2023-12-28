This 9/10 Star Wars space sim is just $2 in the Steam Winter Sale

The Jedi might seem cool, but Star Wars’ real badasses are the pilots who take to space without any fancy-schmancy Force powers. That’s the position Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in, fighting for both the Empire and the Rebellion. And, as part of Steam’s Winter Sale, you can snap up this 9/10 game for a ridiculous $2.

Let’s face it, the Rebellion’s X-Wing pilots are the real heroes. They’re the ones who get blown up on the Death Star’s run, just so Luke Skywalker can use his space wizard powers to curve his torpedoes. Space game Star War: Squadrons lets you step into their shoes and, thanks to Steam/EA’s Winter Sale, it’s a massive 95% off.

Squadrons also lets you see how the other half lives, with a set of missions that let you play as a Tie Fighter pilot. The game takes place after the destruction of the second Death Star which is a fun dynamic. The Empire-without-an-emperor is all but finished, yet they refuse to admit it.

We gave the game a 9/10 in our Star Wars: Squadrons review. It’s from the team at Motive Studio, who developed Star Wars Battlefront II, so you know you’re in for a good time. It’s as close as you’re likely to get to a remake of the brilliant Lucasarts X-Wing and Tie Fighter games.

Squadron’s dogfighting never gets old, you’ll be frantically trying to get a bead on your computer-controlled foes while meddling with your own dwindling shield. Throw in a multiplayer and a VR mode, and you’ve got a game that’s an absolute steal at $2.00.

So what’s the catch? Some people have reported encountering technical issues playing the game, potentially linked to anti-cheat technology. I didn’t run into a single problem but your experience may be different.

Still, for a mere $2, Star Wars: Squadrons is mind-blowingly good value. So if there’s a single Star Wars-loving bone in your body, head over to Steam and snap up Star Wars: Squadrons.

