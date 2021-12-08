SWTOR’s Legacy of the Sith update has been delayed

BioWare is delaying Star Wars: The Old Republic’s Legacy of the Sith update to February 15, 2022. Project director Keith Kanneng reveals in a blog post on the MMORPG’s site that it has become clear during development that the team needs more time to deliver a good experience.

“Like many of you reading this, I personally cannot wait for the launch of our next expansion,” Kanneng says. “I’ve greatly enjoyed my time exploring the depths of Manaan, testing out new story and ability combinations with Combat Styles, and more during internal playtests. Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time. We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.”

It’s not all bad news: Kanneng reveals that most of the expansion – outside of story content to avoid spoilers – will be returning to the PTS this week for all subscribers.

Once the SWTOR: Legacy of the Sith release date does arrive, you’ll get to visit the planet of Manaan, try a new flashpoint called Elom, attempt the new operation R-4 Anomaly, meet familiar characters, and try the new combat-styles system.

For more of the best Star Wars games, you can follow that link.