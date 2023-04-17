Stardew Valley 1.6 adds new content but Haunted Chocolatier is on hold

Stay calm, Stardew Valley 1.6 is happening, and it’s going to contain “new game content” for the massively successful farming game. If you’re waiting eagerly on Haunted Chocolatier, the bad news we’ve got is that developer Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone is “taking a break” from his next game to get 1.6 out.

In a new update from Barone, we’ve learned that Stardew Valley 1.6 is on the way, even if there’s not a firm release date yet, and we also know a little of what we can expect from 1.6 when it does drop.

“There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update,” Barone says. “It’s mostly changes for modders (which will make it easier and more powerful to mod). But there is also new game content, albeit much less than 1.5. I’m taking a break from Haunted Chocolatier to work on this at the moment. Then back to HC.”

When asked if Stardew Valley 1.6 will contain more dialogue for characters, Barone responded by saying “Yeah the new update will have some more dialogue. working on it as we speak!”

Don’t worry Haunted Chocolatier fans, the upcoming life game about making chocolate in a haunted house also got an update, too, as Barone gives away the smallest detail that “the town is on the water and there are docks.” That’s all you get, so do with it what you will.

I’m sure we can expect a similarly detailed changelog to the 1.5 update from 2020 for Stardew Valley 1.6, but for now, we know the update will improve things for modders and give us more character dialogue. There’s no word on the Stardew Valley 1.6 update release date yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we find out, likely from more Barone tweets.

While we all eagerly await 1.6 our breakdown of the best Stardew Valley mods can help you breathe new life into your little farming town, and our picks for the best games like Stardew Valley can keep you busy as well.