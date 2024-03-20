Stardew Valley 1.6 now tries to kill you for cheating

Now that Stardew Valley 1.6 is upon us, there are a lot of new features and changes to find in Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone’s farming game. Not everything appears to have made it into the patch notes though, as Barone looks to have added a little secret joke for out-of-bounds cheaters – just don’t expect it to end well for you.

After you’ve brushed up on the Stardew Valley 1.6 patch notes and got lost in the update for yourself there’s one exploit you’ve got to try, because it looks like Barone has gotten in on the joke instead of patching it out. While you’d simply get a slightly weird screen for getting to The Summit in Stardew Valley without putting any of the work in before 1.6, you’ll now get a visit from Mister Qi in the farming game instead – and it doesn’t end well for you.

Before achieving Perfection in Stardew Valley – which requires you to complete 100% of the game – you can’t access The Summit. You can do an out-of-bounds glitch to get there early though, even if it didn’t do much. So instead of patching out the glitch in 1.6, players have discovered that Barone has run with it.

As discovered by ‘Snail51’ on Reddit, in 1.6 if you use the out-of-bounds glitch to get to The Summit early, Mister Qi is waiting for you. He playfully ribs you for cheating the game, before calling you despicable and lunging for you.

The screen goes black. You wake up in the hospital after having emergency surgery done on you. Did Mister Qi just try to murder you for cheating the game? Maybe, or it was just a rather violent warning. Either way, Barone knows about the cheat now, and he’s making it our problem.

