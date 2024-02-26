Stardew Valley 1.6 update is set to release on PC in March

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update release date is looming, and lucky PC players will get to play the farming sim’s latest patch before anyone else. This information comes straight from developer ConcernedApe, who says 1.6 will be available on PC from March 19, 2024.

“It’s the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: March 19th. Console and Mobile will follow as soon as possible,” they announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on February 26, in celebration of the cozy simulation game‘s eighth year out in the wild.

ConcernedApe has been sharing Stardew Valley 1.6 development progress for what feels like forever — in reality, since November 2022 — but as all good farmers know, patience and a little tender loving care are key.

As for what 1.6 will include, we know a big chest that can store more in-game items is coming, as well as three new annual festivals, new items, crafting recipes, additional dialogue, eight-person multiplayer support on PC, and updates that will benefit Stardew Valley mods.

Initially planned as a small update, it’s since taken on more meaning for ConcernedApe, who described the game as their life’s work and has credited his commitment to updates to the ongoing support from players.

It’s no surprise, since Stardew Valley has become one of the world’s quintessential feel-good farming games, switched on after long hard days and played underneath warm blankets on Nintendo Switch screens. You can look through our list of new PC games if you’d like, but if you’re anything like us, you’re eagerly waiting for 1.6 to drop for the reasons mentioned above.

