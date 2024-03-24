With Stardew Valley 1.6 finally here, you’ll want to brush up on some of the best mods for the massive farming game. Luckily for you then, two overhauled mods perfectly complement the design of Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone’s vanilla game while expanding all the crop, tree, and flower options across your farm, and there’s even more on the way.

If the 1.6 update has you hankering for some Stardew Valley mods, the expansive More Crops and More Flowers – under the Cornucopia umbrella – have been updated for the indie game’s latest patch, giving you plenty to play around with on top of ConcernedApe’s own extras and improvements. Between the two mods, you’ll get an array of extra crops, bushes, trees, flowers, flower bushes, and flower trees, giving Stardew Valley that little extra.

Everything’s done in the spirit of vanilla Stardew, so don’t expect anything too out of the ordinary. You’ll find over 90 new crops and 35 trees with associated produce, alongside over 40 flower crops and five flower trees. There are even loads of new sprites for the new additions too, with this a 1.6 expansion of already beloved mods.

It’s not just loads of new crops and flowers though, as you’ll get more “vanilla-minded artisan good additions for appropriate crops” like flours and new ways to get oil, sugar, and cloth. You can even plant some flower bushes out of season too, with a More Recipes mod to combine vanilla and Cornucopia additions for more, well, cooking recipes. There’s even a More Artisan Goods mod on the way to further expand the flowers and crops mods too.

You’ll find the More Crops mod right here, alongside the More Flowers mod here as well.

