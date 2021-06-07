This super handy Stardew Valley mod lets you edit the map in-game

It takes a little while to rack up enough cash and levels in Stardew Valley to make a bunch of big changes to your farm, and even then, not everything is easily or fully customisable. But, a super handy new Stardew Valley mod is here to help you edit aspects of the farming game’s map from the get-go if you’re keen to do some major chopping and changing.

Modder Aedenthorn’s ‘Map Editor’ mod for Stardew Valley lets you “easily make edits to a map in-game by copying and pasting any tile to another location on the map”, as they explain on its download page. The way it works is so simple but pretty powerful in the customisability it offers. You just boot up editing mode by hitting the key you’ve assigned (F10 by default), select an existing tile in the game’s map, hit the assigned copy key, move to the ‘target’ tile, and paste it there.

You can easily revert changes you’ve made by highlighting the relevant tile and and hitting the delete key, and when you’re done you simply exit the mode, and you’re good to go.

There are also some more advanced features, which let you play with custom tile changes (scrolling through options to “pick a tile index from the tile’s tile sheet”), for example, and tinker with some manual JSON file editing. Here’s some footage of the creator making a pond by copying an existing one using the mod:

There are also some example images on the mod’s page showing how easily fences and other features can be swapped out for more grass and space on your farm. Handy, huh? If you’re keen to grab the mod for yourself, head to Nexus Mods here. As ever, be sure to follow the creator’s instructions to get it running smoothly, and mod with caution! If you’re after more chill games or simulation games, you know where to click.

Top image credit: aedenthorn / Nexus Mods