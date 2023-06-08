Starfield controller leaks ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

The official Starfield controller from Xbox has leaked just days ahead of the official Starfield Direct and Xbox Games Showcase. Now, we have our first proper look at the peripheral, and it’s got us all starry-eyed.

Images of the new Xbox controller were posted by user Krunkburrito on the Starfield subreddit, and feature a series of close-up images of not just the controller, but its packaging too. As is the case for leaked peripherals, the controller was shipped to a retail store early, where the user, presumably a staff member, shared the images publicly online with fellow Starfield fans.

The controller is definitely one of the better looking ones out there, featuring a white shell with red and gray accents. The transparent triggers are an especially nice touch, a common design choice in the late 90’s and early 00’s that I’m happy to see start making a comeback.

It also features textured hand grips, along with a shimmering gold d-pad. I do feel that the text markers plastered on the front of the controller make the design feel a bit cluttered, but the balance between the white, gray, and red color palette certainly makes up for it.

What I believe sets this apart from other Xbox controllers based around popular games and franchise’s is the theming. The controller could just be covered in logos, or cover art, but a lot of hard work has gone into the design to make it appear as though it could come from the world of Starfield itself. For example, “property of Constellation“, can be found scrawled upon the red back cover of the controller, making for a nice in-game reference that’ll likely feature prominently within the upcoming Bethesda game.

We’ll likely see an official reveal during the Starfield Direct on June 11, but it won’t be long now until you’ll be able to use it to play the actual game come the Starfield release date later this year.

Featured image credit: Krunkburrito / Reddit.

