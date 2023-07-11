Get Starfield free with these AMD Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs

Starfield and AMD announced an exclusive partnership just a few weeks ago, promising to optimize the game for Ryzen and Radeon hardware. Now, you can grab yourself a free copy of the Bethesda RPG when you purchase eligible CPUs and GPUs made by team red up until September 30, 2023.

Depending on which processor or graphics card you buy, you’ll receive either the Starfield Premium Edition or Standard Edition. The majority of components included in the promotion will net you the former, so it’s worth double-checking before settling on a purchase.

Here’s a list of AMD hardware that comes with a free copy of Starfield:

Eligible AMD Product Applications (Windows OS only) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Starfield Premium Edition (PC Edition Download) AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7700

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Starfield Standard Edition (PC Edition Download)

Bear in mind, this offer is only valid when purchasing through approved retailers. If you’re in the US, this list includes Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy US, Central Computers, Micro Center, and Newegg US. Make sure you check out the full terms and conditions on AMD’s site before you take the plunge.

In a moment of astonishing serendipity, or carefully calculated shrewdness, AMD has pushed this deal live just in time for Amazon Prime Day. There are some cracking deals to get your teeth into on some of the best team red hardware out there.

If you’re looking for a CPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is available for 35% off its MSRP, down to $356.15, and it’s an absolute beast. It’s not far off the best gaming CPU AMD have to offer, with 12 cores and 24 threads of solid processing power.

Or you might be after a boost to your rig’s pixel pushing prowess, in which case a Radeon GPU will be the one for you. We suggest the PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which is on offer right now for $899.99, 18% below its MSRP. Saving $200 on the GPU we crowned AMD’s best graphics card is not to be sniffed at!

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to seal this limited time Starfield deal and have your hardware delivered the next day. New subscribers can also claim your 30-day free trial, so you can treat yourself to a team red CPU and GPU without paying for postage.

Still looking for more? While a good Starfield wiki can be a handy source of information, our new Starfield Database goes further, offering you daily news, searchable databanks, and even interactive tools.