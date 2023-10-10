Boost Starfield performance by up to 149% with this Intel driver

Struggling for Starfield fps? If you own an Intel graphics card, we could have the answer. The Arc & Iris Graphics 31.0.101.4887 GPU driver promises to improve Starfield performance by up to 149% and brings plenty more benefits to the table alongside.

Despite being better known for producing some of the best gaming CPUs, Intel has ventured into the discrete graphics card market in an attempt to take on the big guns: AMD and Nvidia.

Its graphics cards have tended towards the lower end of the market, price and performance-wise, and there were some concerns from team blue that its GPUs would struggle to run Starfield, as Bethesda’s space RPG is known for its inconsistent performance.

But it seems like Intel’s found a way to make the sci-fi game work, with its latest driver update promising a huge performance boost. In 1440p, Intel claims you could see up to 149% better performance with High settings compared to an earlier driver. At 1080p and Ultra settings, the boost is a still-impressive 117%.

The driver update also brings support for the upcoming Intel Arc A580, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta, Total War: Pharaoh, and Lords of the Fallen.

Here are all the changes introduced by Intel’s latest GPU driver update:

Highlights

Support for Intel Arc A580

Gaming highlights

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series graphics for:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta

Total War: Pharoah

Lords of the Fallen

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4885 software driver for:

Starfield (DX12)

Up to 117% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Up to 149% uplift at 1440p with High settings

Forza Motorsport (DX12)

Up to 8% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4826 software driver for:

F1 23 (DX12)

Up to 12% uplift at 1440p with Ultra High settings

Up to 136% uplift at 2160p with Ultra High settings

You can download Arc & Iris Graphics 31.0.101.4887 GPU driver here.

Although Intel’s foray into the GPU market has brought us some decent, budget cards, team blue is still yet to crack our best graphics card list. In our view, you’re still best off sticking with Nvidia or AMD, but we’re curious to see what Intel can bring to the space in the future.