Starfield has 1,000 planets and you can land anywhere on any of them

How big is Starfield? Astonishingly so, it seems – Todd Howard says that you can land anywhere on and explore any of the RPG game’s 1,000 planets across 100 star systems. In a presentation at the Xbox Bethesda Games showcase, the executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios spoke at length about the sheer scale of the space game.

“You may be wondering – just how big is this game?” Howard answers his own question, starting on just one planet. “You can land into Atlantis,” he explains, “but you can also land and explore anywhere on the planet. And it’s not just this planet – it’s all the planets on the system. From barren but resource-heavy ice balls, to Goldilocks planets with life. And it’s not just this system – but over 100 systems… Over 1,000 planets, all open for you to explore. We can’t wait to see what you find.”

This gargantuan promise certainly helps explain quite what’s been keeping the open-world game in development for quite so long, following the recent announcement of its delay into 2023.

