Steam Deck gets more competition in 2023 with OneXPlayer 2

The next Steam Deck competitor by One-Netbook, the OneXPlayer 2, will be coming in 2023, and the specs show it could outshine Valve’s gaming PC

The OneXPlayer 2 shown here with white detachable controllers to rival the Steam Deck
The OneXPlayer 2, the next high-end Steam Deck rival, is set to launch in 2023, with pre-orders for the portable gaming PC beginning November 25. The follow-up device is once again being manufactured by One-Netbook and from what we’ve seen of the specs, it could give Valve’s device a run for its money.

While the Steam Deck has an AMD Zen 2 processor capable of up to 3.5GHz clock speed, the OneXPlayer 2 will have the much newer AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU, with a maximum boost clock of 4.7Ghz. The latter will also come with an AMD Radeon 680M boasting 3.686 TFLOPS FP32 against the former’s 8 RDNA 2 which has up to 1.6 TFLOPS. It even has Nintendo Switch-style detachable controllers, too.

On top of that, the resolution of One-Netbook’s powerhouse will offer 2560 x 1600 against 1280 x 800 on the Valve device. However, the OneXPlayer 2 will come with Windows, which comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, Windows means you shouldn’t run into as many compatibility issues as its Linux-based rival, but there’s also no telling what games will run well on the handheld because Valve’s Verified project only applies to SteamOS. It may also cost more than the Deck as well.

Those are the nitty-gritty details, but from that alone, OneXPlayer 2 could offer a mighty alternative in the mobile gaming PC world. Also, depending on whether it fits, it’s possible the device could be compatible with the best Steam Deck dock, but it’s too early to make that call at this stage.

The post on Twitter from the manufacturer says there will be more details inbound about its new device. If you are excited about it, remember that pre-orders are starting at the end of this week.

We published a OneXPlayer Mini review a few months ago, concluding that it was a worthy alternative to the Steam Deck. Valve has already proven that mobile gaming PCs have a lot of potential, but evidently there is room in the market for some healthy competition, and we’re all for that.

Andrew Heaton

Contributing to all things gaming PC and Steam Deck, Andrew also writes for Game Rant and Rock Paper Shotgun.

