This Steam Deck rest stops you dropping the gaming PC on your face

A Steam Deck enthusiast has 3D-printed a custom rest for the Valve handheld gaming PC to help ease some of that discomfort while you’re playing in bed

Steam Deck mod - the RestDeck tool clips either side of the user
Andrew Heaton

Published:

Gaming hardwareSteam Deck

A savvy Steam Deck user has made their own stand, which helps ease wrist and hand aches during prolonged sessions. For those who prefer their gaming in a supine position, this custom mod could be an ideal companion to those comfy pillows.

The 3D-printed Steam Deck mod, called the RestDeck, is designed by Reddit user Andrew_hl2. It comes in two variants: one for when you want to still hold the Valve PC, and one for when a wireless controller is connected up.

The RestDeck has a sort of crab-like design, with two legs straddling either side of the user and a clamp holding the Steam Deck in place. This setup takes some of the weight of the device, alleviating some of that discomfort while you’re holding it and removing the risk of you accidentally dropping it on your face. The other method uses additional centre legs which rest on the torso, allowing it to remain in place when you’re playing with a control pad.

For maximum comfort, using your Steam Deck with Joy-Cons is the ideal scenario, allowing you to fully rest your arms on the side. The RestDeck is even compatible with tablets and the Nintendo Switch itself. Andrew_hl2 has made the design available to purchase for anyone who wants one and has access to a 3D printer.

Although it’s not on par with some of the best Steam Deck dock options around, it has the potential to be a great labour saving device. Valve’s handheld is quite the beastly machine, so any method of easing some of that discomfort from extended playtime is bound to be appealing to many.

