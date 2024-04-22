Valve Certified Refurbished Steam Decks are back in stock, for now

While the Steam Deck remains one of the most affordable handheld gaming PCs out there, savvy shoppers can further reduce the cost of buying the device by opting for preowned stock. Valve runs its own ‘Certified Refurbished’ program but stock has been seemingly absent for a long time. Thankfully, though, the company has just released a batch of units that are available to purchase now and they’re expected to sell fast.

Ever since Valve launched the Steam Deck, it’s occupied the most-coveted position on our best handheld gaming PC list. Regardless of whether you opt for the OLED or LCD model, either device makes for a great portable purchase. However, with Certified Refurbished models now available once again, the value of the older, much cheaper LCD is hard to ignore.

Refurbished price Standard price 64GB LCD $279 $349 256GB LCD $319 $399 512GB LCD $359 $449 512GB OLED N/A $549 1TB OLED N/A $649

Right now, you can bag a Certified Refurbished Steam Deck 64GB for as little as $279, via the Steam store, saving you $70 compared to standard pricing. Steam Deck 256GB is also available for $319, an $80 saving versus brand-new stock, while Steam Deck 512GB (LCD) can be had for $359, its second-hand nature saving you $90.

For those unfamiliar with the Certified Refurbished Steam Deck program, it’s one of the best ways to get your hands on the handheld for cheap. Each unit undergoes an “extensive examination involving over 100 tests”, according to Valve, with the only drawback being there may be “minor cosmetic blemishes”, though they arrive with the same warranty as brand-new devices.

As a reminder, all Steam Decks are identical save for their storage capacity and the anti-glare etched glass on the 512GB model. So, if you’re feeling brave enough, you could opt for a 64GB SKU and upgrade it with the best SSD you can off the shelf. If you need to work your way up to such a task, though, you can still swap in a larger drive with the 256GB or 512GB models down the road.

At the time of writing, 64GB Steam Deck stock has already sold out in the UK and we are confident that the US will follow suit soon. Naturally, 256GB and 512GB will dry up soon after, so be sure to throw one in your Steam basket sooner rather than later if you want one.

Sadly, Valve is yet to include the Steam Deck OLED as part of its Certified Refurbished program. However, it seems likely that the company will eventually include stock from the newer model in the future, but it’s hard to predict when exactly it will make this move.

Once you’ve placed your order, be it Certified Refurbished or otherwise, be sure to check out our best Steam Deck games list to prepare your library ahead of your new handheld’s arrival. We’ve also put together a guide on all the latest Steam Deck 2 rumors, should you fancy a glimpse at the potential future.