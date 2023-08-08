Cheap, refurbished Steam Decks from Valve may be incoming

The Steam Deck remains one of the best PC gaming handhelds on the market, but the price point for all three versions can be a sore spot for those looking to jump in. However, a recent discovery on SteamDB could reveal that Valve may soon start selling refurbished Steam Deck handhelds at a discounted price.

Discovered on the r/Games subreddit, new listings on SteamDB could reveal that Valve plans to start selling refurbished Steam Deck handhelds. SteamDB, a third-party database for everything to do with Steam, was notified of additional Steam Deck listings 0n the gaming platform. Similarly to the existing three models, three listings were added to Steam, each registered as “certified refurbished.”

The recent Steam Summer Sale saw a resurgence in purchases of the handheld. So much so that the console sold out in Europe after it received a 20% price cut among all three Steam Deck variations. The listings on SteamDB don’t include any price information, but as is the case with most second-hand hardware, it’s likely that any refurbished Steam Deck would be sold lower than the MSRP.

The Steam Deck regularly appears on the Steam Top Seller list, sitting among some of the most popular games on the platform. Even now, the Steam Deck sits above Starfield, one of the most anticipated game releases of the year. However, having refurbished versions of the handheld at a discounted price could be great for those on a budget.

This is all speculation for now, as there’s been no official announcement from Valve so far. The three listings spotted by SteamDB have also since been “removed from store”. However, I’m holding out hope that we’ll see refurbished versions of the PC gaming handheld made available on Steam in the future.

