This Steam Deck controls a creepy robot with Cyberpunk 2077 vibes

A Steam Deck enthusiast uses the Valve handheld gaming PC to take control of a rather spidery-looking robot, and it looks like something straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. The result is an impressive display of the portable powerhouse’s versatility, but is also a little bit creepy.

Over on YouTube, Stanislau Arkhipenka transforms the Steam Deck into an APC-1 Hexapod bot controller. This particular model is a “search and rescue” machine, although the original design is more of a concept and is not used in any real rescue missions. The interface on the Deck’s screen has a number of functions, allowing for different modes and speeds.

Of course, the proof of the pudding is in the eating, so the next part of the video shows Arkhipenka controlling the robot, moving it from side to side, back and forth, and moving the camera-mounted head. Given how it’s using the Steam Deck with what appears to be custom software, it’s pretty captivating to see it working with little to no latency. However, some may experience tingling down the spine with the way it moves, sort of like the automaton version of an arachnid.

It also shows just how many uses you can get out of the handheld gaming PC. From plugging it into the best Steam Deck dock, to having third-party mods attached to it, and now piloting a small robot, Valve really seems to have struck gold with the device.

As well as the demonstration video, Arkhipenka has linked to a GitHub page if you want access to the source code. Additionally, there are instructions on how to build the APC-1, showing the components you’ll need as well as a link to the 3D-printable parts. Okay, so it is a bit creepy when you see it in action, but it might be appealing for those who have a Steam Deck and are a fan of Cyberpunk 2077.