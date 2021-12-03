Valve’s finalised Steam Deck packaging comes complete with Portal Easter eggs

Despite the Steam Deck release date being pushed back by two months, excitement for the handheld gaming PC remains high. In a move that should help soften the blow of the device’s delay, Valve has shared the final Steam Deck retail packaging, and it includes a couple of Easter eggs that are sure to make Portal fans smile.

The company has finished the DV (Design Validation) manufacturing build of the Steam Deck, which Valve describes as “the final prototype build before production. After this build, there will be additional minor changes in the final product”.

This DV build had to be completed before the final retail packaging (pictured below) couldn’t be tested, but Valve didn’t let procedure get in the way of having a little fun, as is evidenced by the Portal inspired safety labels along the side of the Steam Deck’s cardboard box.

If you look closely, you’ll notice the Weighted Companion Cube is here to guide you in orienting the Steam Deck packaging properly, as well as maintaining proper posture while picking it up.

However, we are compelled to remind you that while it is a faithful companion, your Companion Cube cannot accompany you through the rest of your Steam Deck journey. If it could talk – and we take this opportunity to remind you that it cannot – it would tell you to go on without it because it would rather die in a fire than become a burden to you.